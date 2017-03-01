Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In Place In Certain Parts Of State
Despite the Governor dropping her statewide burn ban, several counties remain under a ban and they may last for a while. At this moment as many as ten counties remain under a burn ban and all of these bans have been in effect since early February.
