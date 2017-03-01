Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In ...

Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In Place In Certain Parts Of State

Thursday Feb 16

Despite the Governor dropping her statewide burn ban, several counties remain under a ban and they may last for a while. At this moment as many as ten counties remain under a burn ban and all of these bans have been in effect since early February.

