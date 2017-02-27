State responds to Woody Guthrie image...

State responds to Woody Guthrie image projected onto Capitol

An image of Woody Guthrie is projected onto a construction tarp draped across the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday, Feb. 27. Photo provided by Jack Fowler The Oklahoma Capitol wasn't made for you and me to use as a canvas, at least not without permission. The agency in charge of state property management responded to a large art piece of Oklahoma folk hero Woody Guthrie that was projected onto one side of the Capitol Monday night.

