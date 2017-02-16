Oklahoma lawmaker pushes good Samarit...

Oklahoma lawmaker pushes good Samaritan law for overdose cases

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NewsOK.com

Senator AJ Griffin, R-Guthrie, authored Senate Bill 226, which would create a good Samaritan drug overdose law in Oklahoma. Currently, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that has no protections in place for people who call 911 in response to someone overdosing on drugs.

