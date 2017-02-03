Crews Battle Wildfires East Of Cashion
Firefighters were called out to the scene in a rural area near W. Forrest Hills Rd. and S. May Ave. Several hay bales have burned and a barn is being threatened. Cashion Firefighters have requested assistant from crews out of Guthrie and Oak Cliff to help battle the blaze.
