Crews Battle Wildfires East Of Cashion

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Firefighters were called out to the scene in a rural area near W. Forrest Hills Rd. and S. May Ave. Several hay bales have burned and a barn is being threatened. Cashion Firefighters have requested assistant from crews out of Guthrie and Oak Cliff to help battle the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

