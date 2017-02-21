3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Resid...

3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Edmond Monday

Monday Feb 6

The 5:04 a.m. quake's epicenter was 4 miles east-northeast of Edmond, 13 miles south of Guthrie, 14 miles north-northwest of Choctaw and 16 miles north-northeast of Oklahoma City.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Logan County was issued at February 23 at 11:53AM CST

