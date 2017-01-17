Man accused of Edmond slaying arrested
A man accused of shooting to death a Guthrie man in a Braum's parking lot on Tuesday has been arrested. About 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Edmond police arrested Anthony Adams Millan, 33, on a murder complaint, police spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon said.
