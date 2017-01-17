Man accused of Edmond slaying arrested

Man accused of Edmond slaying arrested

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A man accused of shooting to death a Guthrie man in a Braum's parking lot on Tuesday has been arrested. About 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Edmond police arrested Anthony Adams Millan, 33, on a murder complaint, police spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 7
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 2
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
New experience last night Dec 23 Mike 4
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Dec 22 Jamie Dundee 7
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC