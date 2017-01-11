Guthrie Police Investigating String Of NYE Vandalism
The New Year didn't start out so great for several folks in Guthrie. Police there say 16 homes and businesses were vandalized on New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
|New experience last night
|Dec 23
|Mike
|4
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Dec 22
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ...
|Dec '16
|bridgeovernowater
|3
|Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|shamika pasley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC