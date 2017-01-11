Guthrie Police Investigating String O...

Guthrie Police Investigating String Of NYE Vandalism

Monday Jan 2

The New Year didn't start out so great for several folks in Guthrie. Police there say 16 homes and businesses were vandalized on New Year's Eve.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Logan County was issued at January 11 at 10:03AM CST

