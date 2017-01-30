Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest ...

Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest In Serial Burglary Case

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries. Shortly after Edmond police posted surveillance video of the heist on their Facebook page in November, at least two anonymous tipsters identified 36-year-old Greg Quilimaco, of Guthrie, as the suspect in the video.

Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

