Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest In Serial Burglary Case
Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries. Shortly after Edmond police posted surveillance video of the heist on their Facebook page in November, at least two anonymous tipsters identified 36-year-old Greg Quilimaco, of Guthrie, as the suspect in the video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Jan 23
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Jan 23
|innovativeidea
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|Sarahray
|30
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC