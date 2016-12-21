Puppies missing, home destroyed after early morning house fire in Guthrie
Just after midnight, authorities were called to a home near I-35 and Midwest Blvd. in Guthrie after one of the homeowners awoke and saw flames. The homeowner told officials they had two puppies on the back porch, and their son started a fire in their wood burning stove to keep them warm.
