Police Honor Fallen Deputy's Family With Fundraiser
Guthrie Police raised more than $3,700 for the family of Logan County Deputy Jason Wright, who died in October after having a heart attack on duty. Police officers decided to raffle off a rifle kit, complete with ammo and a carrying case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Dec 25
|Larry
|4
|New experience last night
|Dec 23
|Mike
|4
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Dec 22
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ...
|Dec 7
|bridgeovernowater
|3
|Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|shamika pasley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC