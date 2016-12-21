Police Honor Fallen Deputy's Family W...

Police Honor Fallen Deputy's Family With Fundraiser

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Guthrie Police raised more than $3,700 for the family of Logan County Deputy Jason Wright, who died in October after having a heart attack on duty. Police officers decided to raffle off a rifle kit, complete with ammo and a carrying case.

