Guthrie educator name Oklahoma assistant principal of the year
Dustin "Dusty" Throckmorton, assistant principal at Guthrie High School, was named 2017 Oklahoma assistant principal of the year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals. "Dusty Throckmorton is an eternal optimist.
