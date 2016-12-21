Grass fires reported along Interstate...

Grass fires reported along Interstate 35 near Edmond, Guthrie

Tuesday Nov 29

Firefighters are working to squelch a spate of grass and woodland fires along Interstate 35 near Edmond and up towards Guthrie. About 3 p.m., multiple grass fires were reported south of 33rd and up north of Covell along I-35, Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Chris Denton said.

