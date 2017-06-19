Would you pay more to play at Black Canyon of the Gunnison?
The National Park Service proposes to increase entrance fees at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and seeks public comment on the increases. The cost of a one- to seven- day pass for a vehicle would increase from $15 to $25.
Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
