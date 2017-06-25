Texas oil company cited for improper ...

Texas oil company cited for improper drilling in Colorado that spewed waste

Sunday Jun 25

A Texas oil company enmeshed in a decade-long dispute over leases to drill in western Colorado's Thompson Divide area was hit with three federal "non-compliance" notices for improper drilling last week that led to a spill. Bureau of Land Management officials ordered SG Interests to stop drilling and clean up spilled foam chemicals, wastewater and drill cuttings, BLM spokesman Steven Hall said in an email response to Denver Post queries.

