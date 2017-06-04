Ski industry pleads for increase in f...

Ski industry pleads for increase in foreign worker visa program amid historically low unemployment

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Denver Post

The ski industry is wading into a political storm with a plea for the federal government to bolster its temporary visa program for foreign workers as it contends with a worker shortage. As unemployment rates reach historic lows - especially in Colorado's resort-centric high country - the National Ski Areas Association is imploring the secretary of Homeland Security to grow the number of immigrant H-2B visas for seasonal, unskilled workers, an overture that defies President Donald Trump's campaign promises to put "America first."

