Ski industry pleads for increase in foreign worker visa program amid historically low unemployment
The ski industry is wading into a political storm with a plea for the federal government to bolster its temporary visa program for foreign workers as it contends with a worker shortage. As unemployment rates reach historic lows - especially in Colorado's resort-centric high country - the National Ski Areas Association is imploring the secretary of Homeland Security to grow the number of immigrant H-2B visas for seasonal, unskilled workers, an overture that defies President Donald Trump's campaign promises to put "America first."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Gunnison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ellie
|3
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|Ripped Too
|16
|Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sue
|1
|Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LuckyJon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gunnison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC