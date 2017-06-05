Coal mine expansion in the works

Coal mine expansion in the works

7 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The Trump administration took a step toward expansion of the West Elk Coal Mine in Somerset on Thursday as the U.S. Forest Service began accepting comments on a plan that was welcomed by the coal industry and scorched by environmental organizations. The Forest Service is seeking comment on whether it should approve a lease of some 17 million tons of coal beneath a roadless area of the Gunnison National Forest.

