Birth control bill signed into law, allows Colorado women a one-year supply

Tuesday Jun 6

Colorado women no longer need to worry about making that tedious monthly trip to the pharmacist in order to prevent pregnancy. Thanks to a bi-partisan bill sponsored by Rep. Brittany Pettersen , Senator Kerry Donovan , Rep. Lois Landgraf and Sen. Don Coram , which Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law on Monday, Colorado citizens can now stock up on a year's supply of birth control .

