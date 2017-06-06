Birth control bill signed into law, allows Colorado women a one-year supply

Colorado women no longer need to worry about making that tedious monthly trip to the pharmacist in order to prevent pregnancy. Thanks to a bi-partisan bill sponsored by Rep. Brittany Pettersen , Senator Kerry Donovan , Rep. Lois Landgraf and Sen. Don Coram , which Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law on Monday, Colorado citizens can now stock up on a year's supply of birth control .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.