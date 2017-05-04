Snowpack slide continues; water outlook still good
March and April failed to deliver their usual snowpack punch this year in Colorado, but most river basins have above-normal peak snowpack levels thanks to storms in earlier months. The Natural Resources Conservation Service said in a news release last week that March and April, "typically the two wettest and most pivotal months of the year in the mountains of Colorado" for snowpack, produced 76 percent of their typical precipitation this year.
