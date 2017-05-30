SGM announces Meeker 2017 scholarship winners
SGM is pleased to announce Meeker High School seniors Chase Rule and Casey Turner are recipients of the 2017 Steve Westhoff Scholarship. Both demonstrate a passion and enthusiasm for engineering, creativity and a commitment to service, all qualities embodied by Steve Westhoff, a beloved and inspirational SGM employee for whom the scholarship is named.
