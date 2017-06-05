Reward for fish caught at Green Mtn. ...

Reward for fish caught at Green Mtn. Reservoir

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. If you love fishing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are hoping you'll take the bait to help remove illegally introduced predatory fish from Green Mountain Reservoir.

