Reservoirs on Gunnison release snowmelt flows

Releases of water from the high-mountain reservoirs on the Gunnison River have begun as part of an effort to mimic spring runoff flows that match those in which endangered species in the Colorado River once thrived. Inflow from snowmelt into Blue Mesa Reservoir was estimated to be 122 percent of the 30-year average.

