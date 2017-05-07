Book notes, May 7, 2017

Book notes, May 7, 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Author Connie Martinez and her book "Mom's Believe It or Not Recipe Book" will be highlighted in an event at Grand Valley Books. From 12:302:30 p.m. Saturday at the bookstore at 350 Main St., Martinez will sign books and share stories about her family's history and childhood memories from growing up in the San Luis Valley, according to a news release.

