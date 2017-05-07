Book notes, May 7, 2017
Author Connie Martinez and her book "Mom's Believe It or Not Recipe Book" will be highlighted in an event at Grand Valley Books. From 12:302:30 p.m. Saturday at the bookstore at 350 Main St., Martinez will sign books and share stories about her family's history and childhood memories from growing up in the San Luis Valley, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Gunnison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ellie
|3
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|Ripped Too
|16
|Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sue
|1
|Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LuckyJon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gunnison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC