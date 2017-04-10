Roadless area decision looms for mine

The long-term future of the West Elk Mine may hinge in part on whether it should be allowed to undertake an underground expansion that would have sizable surface impacts. As the coal mining operation has moved deeper underground, it has encountered higher levels of methane, which poses a danger of explosion to miners.

Gunnison, CO

