Police investigate decapitation of 2 CO dogs

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 12:13PM MDT expiring April 25 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 11:09AM MDT expiring April 25 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 11:09AM MDT expiring April 25 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 4:48AM MDT expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande, Saguache ORCHARD MESA, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.