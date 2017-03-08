ICE agents illegally detained Colorado man because he was Latino, lawsuits say
A Gunnison man born in Colorado was picked up by immigration officers after a court appearance and illegally detained for days because he is Latino, according to two federal lawsuits. Bernardo Medina, 22, was born in Montrose in May 1994.
