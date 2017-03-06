Energy firm sues environmentalist for libel over online posting
An energy company sued a Paonia environmental consultant, accusing him of libel for comments made about a federal oil and gas lease bid collusion case the company ended up settling. Pete Kolbenschlag says the suit brought by SG Interests against him is unfounded and an attempt to silence him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Gunnison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ellie
|3
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|Ripped Too
|16
|Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sue
|1
|Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LuckyJon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gunnison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC