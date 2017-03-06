Energy firm sues environmentalist for...

Energy firm sues environmentalist for libel over online posting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

An energy company sued a Paonia environmental consultant, accusing him of libel for comments made about a federal oil and gas lease bid collusion case the company ended up settling. Pete Kolbenschlag says the suit brought by SG Interests against him is unfounded and an attempt to silence him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gunnison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ellie 3
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
News Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08) Aug '15 Ripped Too 16
Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15) Mar '15 sue 1
Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14) Aug '14 LuckyJon 1
See all Gunnison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gunnison Forum Now

Gunnison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gunnison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gunnison, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC