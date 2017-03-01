Bennet seeks Thompson Divide peace
A newly proposed measure by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet would increase the amount of compensation that two companies receive for recently canceled leases in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs. The measure is aimed at permanently protecting the area and avoiding a legal battle over it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
