Trillium CNG to Build CNG Location for Gunnison County, Colorado Fleets

Tuesday Feb 7

Love's Trillium CNG has finalized an agreement to bring a compressed natural gas fueling station to Gunnison, Colorado. Gunnison County and the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority recently reached an agreement with Trillium in which the company will design, own, operate and maintain the CNG facility.

