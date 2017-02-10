Delta County backs firm's efforts to ...

Delta County backs firm's efforts to regain expired lease

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Over the objection of some local residents, Delta County commissioners agreed to support Gunnison Energy's effort to get the Bureau of Land Management to again offer for sale a 1,324-acre oil and gas lease the company inadvertently let expire in the upper North Fork Valley. Commissioners agreed to support Gunnison Energy in the matter in return for a commitment that the company wouldn't drill on the land in question if it reacquires the lease, but instead would use horizontal drilling to reach the underlying minerals from adjacent acreage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gunnison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ellie 3
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
News Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08) Aug '15 Ripped Too 16
Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15) Mar '15 sue 1
Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14) Aug '14 LuckyJon 1
See all Gunnison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gunnison Forum Now

Gunnison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gunnison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gunnison, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC