Delta County backs firm's efforts to regain expired lease

Over the objection of some local residents, Delta County commissioners agreed to support Gunnison Energy's effort to get the Bureau of Land Management to again offer for sale a 1,324-acre oil and gas lease the company inadvertently let expire in the upper North Fork Valley. Commissioners agreed to support Gunnison Energy in the matter in return for a commitment that the company wouldn't drill on the land in question if it reacquires the lease, but instead would use horizontal drilling to reach the underlying minerals from adjacent acreage.

