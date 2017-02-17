Colorado Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Rubinstein Opens New Gunnison Office to Better Serve Clients
The Colorado-based criminal defense attorney Mark S. Rubinstein is proud to announce the opening of his new office located in Gunnison, Colorado. The new office, located at 125 W. Virginia Avenue, #199 in Gunnison will be the eighth office opened by the attorney in the state.
