Snowpack rebounds emphatically after dismal start

Tuesday Jan 10

A dismal start for Colorado's snowpack season is starting to feel like a distant memory after numerous storms that have boosted the statewide total to 150 percent of median as of Tuesday. Snowpack accumulation, so crucial to agricultural and municipal water supplies, had been off to its worst start in more than 32 years in Colorado, at 6 percent of normal as of Nov. 17, the Natural Resources Conservation Service says.

