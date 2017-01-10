Heavy snow closes second Colorado ski area
It marks the second day a Colorado mountain resort was forced to close because of the rare, potent storm dropping feet of powder in the high country A photo from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows Monarch Pass as of 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016. Monarch Mountain will not open on Tuesday, the Chaffee County ski area says, because of problems created by the more than a foot and a half of snow that has fallen there in the past 24 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Gunnison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ellie
|3
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|Ripped Too
|16
|Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sue
|1
|Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LuckyJon
|1
|Review: Anejo Bistro And Bar (Aug '12)
|Feb '14
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gunnison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC