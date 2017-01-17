Firm proposes to drill 35 wells over three years 12 miles north of Paonia
Gunnison Energy is proposing drilling up to 35 Mancos shale wells over the next three years about 12 miles north of Paonia, and adjacent to where SG Interests wants to drill 146 wells. The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are accepting public comment on what's being called the North Fork Mancos master development plan proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Gunnison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ellie
|3
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|Ripped Too
|16
|Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sue
|1
|Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LuckyJon
|1
|Review: Anejo Bistro And Bar (Aug '12)
|Feb '14
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gunnison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC