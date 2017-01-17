Firm proposes to drill 35 wells over ...

Firm proposes to drill 35 wells over three years 12 miles north of Paonia

Gunnison Energy is proposing drilling up to 35 Mancos shale wells over the next three years about 12 miles north of Paonia, and adjacent to where SG Interests wants to drill 146 wells. The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are accepting public comment on what's being called the North Fork Mancos master development plan proposal.

