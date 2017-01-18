Elk & Deer Herds Getting Too Close To Roads, Baiting Could Be The Solution
Top State Executive Fired, CBI Investigating Alleged Embezzlement CBS4 has learned the Colorado Department of Transportation has fired one of its top executives amidst concerns he stole thousands of dollars through the use of CDOT purchasing cards. Elk & Deer Herds Getting Too Close To Roads, Baiting Could Be The Solution Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have a problem they need help with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Gunnison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Thomas Joseph Trehal (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ellie
|3
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|Cool River Gallery steps into nature (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|Ripped Too
|16
|Review: O'Hayre Robert M Atty (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|sue
|1
|Western Horizons Resorts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LuckyJon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gunnison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC