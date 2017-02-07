CO energy subcommittee on Trump policy convenes

Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:14PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:14PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 3:14PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 3:14PM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 3:14PM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 3:14PM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel Winter Storm Warning issued ... (more)

