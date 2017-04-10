Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawman killed himself
TXZ135-142>148-156>162-174-175-110000- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.A.0002.170410T1900Z-170411T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Henderson-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson- Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-Milam- Robertson- Including the cities of Athens, Gun Barrel City, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 1109 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Watch.
Gun Barrel City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payne Springs Police (Nov '06)
|Apr 9
|Hawk
|7
|Danny Hodge Arrested
|Apr 3
|Melissa Grant
|1
|Mesquito spraying?
|Mar 22
|Chrisy
|2
|Dealerships settle deceptive advertising charge... (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Paplo
|6
|Randy Lee Pirtle
|Mar '17
|k9moellenberndt
|1
|Review: Spanish Court Apartments (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Look for apartment
|21
|New Highway 34 in Kaufman
|Feb '17
|Anon
|2
