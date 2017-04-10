Gun Barrel City PD investigating after sexual assault at city park
Gun Barrel PD is asking the public to stay alert and be aware of surroundings when on the walking track. Due to the nature of the current investigation, the amount of information released will be limited, according to Gun Barrell PD.
