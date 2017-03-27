Sherman Celtic Festival draws huge crowd

Sherman Celtic Festival draws huge crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Herald Democrat

Strongmen clad in knee-high socks and plaid kilts heaved stones, logs and hammers across a field off of U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gun Barrel City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Payne Springs Police (Nov '06) Mar 24 texasfree 6
Mesquito spraying? Mar 22 Chrisy 2
News Dealerships settle deceptive advertising charge... (Jan '14) Mar 10 Paplo 6
Randy Lee Pirtle Mar 8 k9moellenberndt 1
Review: Spanish Court Apartments (Aug '12) Feb 26 Look for apartment 21
New Highway 34 in Kaufman Feb '17 Anon 2
Review: La Prada Exhibit Center (Nov '14) Feb '17 Jovanny 7
See all Gun Barrel City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gun Barrel City Forum Now

Gun Barrel City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gun Barrel City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Gun Barrel City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC