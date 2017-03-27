One person found dead in Henderson Co...

One person found dead in Henderson County, suspect arrested

Sunday

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, at approximately 10:55 p.m., Gun Barrel City police officers responded to the 100 block of Arbolado Drive in reference to a disturbance where one subject suffered a gunshot wound. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle leaving the area, at a high rate of speed.

