Two arrested after fleeing Gun Barrel...

Two arrested after fleeing Gun Barrel City police and crashing into trees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two men have been arrested after a police pursuit in Gun Barrel City that ended when their stolen car ended up wedged against a thicket of trees on private property. Tray Walters and his passenger, Rami Carroll, were taken into custody after the chase that began around 9 a.m. Thursday when a local police officer tried to pull them over for speeding, according to a post on the Gun Barrel City Police Department's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gun Barrel City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
New Highway 34 in Kaufman Feb 4 Anon 2
Review: La Prada Exhibit Center (Nov '14) Feb 3 Jovanny 7
Gay Porn (Aug '11) Jan '17 hendrix 142
Brandi Nicole Small Nov '16 Tish 1
rose garland Nov '16 cowboyfan 1
kasa Oct '16 Frustrated and Tired 1
See all Gun Barrel City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gun Barrel City Forum Now

Gun Barrel City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gun Barrel City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gun Barrel City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC