Two arrested after fleeing Gun Barrel City police and crashing into trees

Two men have been arrested after a police pursuit in Gun Barrel City that ended when their stolen car ended up wedged against a thicket of trees on private property. Tray Walters and his passenger, Rami Carroll, were taken into custody after the chase that began around 9 a.m. Thursday when a local police officer tried to pull them over for speeding, according to a post on the Gun Barrel City Police Department's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.