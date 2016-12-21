2 arrested in Henderson County drug bust

2 arrested in Henderson County drug bust

Monday Dec 5 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Virginia Tarwater Hodges, 51, and Brittany Tarwater, 17, both of Gun Barrel City, were taken into custody and booked into the Henderson County Jail. said today a 51-year-old woman in Gun Barrel City was arrested after the execution of a search warrant Friday evening in the 200 block of Wildwind Drive in Tamarack Hodges is charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

