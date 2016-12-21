2 arrested in Henderson County drug bust
Virginia Tarwater Hodges, 51, and Brittany Tarwater, 17, both of Gun Barrel City, were taken into custody and booked into the Henderson County Jail. said today a 51-year-old woman in Gun Barrel City was arrested after the execution of a search warrant Friday evening in the 200 block of Wildwind Drive in Tamarack Hodges is charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
