East Texans experience homelessness for a night

Nov 19, 2016 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Approximately 180 East Texans - primarily college and university students as well as others wanting to learn about homelessness - experienced Friday the discomfort of the homeless by spending the night outdoors at Fun Forest Park with the temperature expected to dip to 40 degrees. It was the eighth annual One Night Without A Home event aimed at increasing understanding and awareness of homelessness and the realization that it can happen to anyone, said Christina Fulsom, founder of East Texas Human Needs Network, which sponsored the event.

