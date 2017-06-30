Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival
Brian Parkhurst, lead pyrotechnical assistant for Western Display Pyrotechnics, talks about the preparations being made for the 2017 River of Fire Festival fireworks display. Workers are spending two days setting up the racks and loading launch tubes at the Port of Pasco for the annual Fourth of July show centered upstream from the blue bridge on the Columbia River.
