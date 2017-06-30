Local DJ nominated for state's highest award
Bay St. Louis native Chante Booker was recently nominated for the coveted "Announcer of the Year" Award which will be presented later this month at the Jackson Music Awards. Chante has been in the music business for the past decade and worked in several areas of the state.
