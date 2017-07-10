Knitted Knockers provides free prosth...

Knitted Knockers provides free prosthesis for breast cancer survivors

With over 50,000 mastectomies in the United States each year, Knitted Knockers is working to brighten survivor's lives with a little extra support. The organization, founded by breast cancer survivor Barbara Demorest in 2011, provides free, handmade breast prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures to the breast.

