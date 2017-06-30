It started with a fight. Then the shooting started.
A 20-year-old who fired shots at two people and struck two vehicles in an Orange Grove neighborhood has been taken into custody. Thomas James Everett Jr., of Gulfport, was arrested Saturday following investigation of a June 17 shooting at Royal Pine Drive and Wood Forest Drive, Gulfport Police Sgt.
