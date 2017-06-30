Gulfport man admitted forcing a child to eat dog food, drink toilet water
A judge handed down the maximum sentence in a gruesome case of child abuse involving a Gulfport man and a child relative. Nathan Simmons, 35, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and was sentenced by Judge Larry Bourgeois to 10 years in prison.
