Gulfport, Biloxi fireworks shows dazzle the coast

Did you miss the fireworks in Gulfport and Biloxi Tuesday night? WLOX News live streamed the shows as the Gulf Coast skies light up, and you can still watch it online. The view is from our towercams at Hancock Bank in Gulfport, Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, and Beau Rivage Resort & Spa right across the street from MGM Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.