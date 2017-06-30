God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless
Ted Hearn, who started the Clean and Fresh program which allows homeless to shower and wash their clothes three days a week, talks about what inspired him to take a more direct approach in the lives of those struggling with housing. Listen as Hearn tells Dental student Collin Peterson of Gulfport founded Kayaking for a Kause to raise money for children who can't afford needed dental care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smooth Talker and User in Long Beach
|7 hr
|Virgie Waller
|2
|His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people...
|8 hr
|TomInElPaso
|5
|American airlines
|21 hr
|Terri
|2
|Biloxi for the night
|Wed
|Jmarie
|1
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 26
|For what it is worth
|5
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC