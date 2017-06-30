God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless

Ted Hearn, who started the Clean and Fresh program which allows homeless to shower and wash their clothes three days a week, talks about what inspired him to take a more direct approach in the lives of those struggling with housing. Listen as Hearn tells Dental student Collin Peterson of Gulfport founded Kayaking for a Kause to raise money for children who can't afford needed dental care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.