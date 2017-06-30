First responders teach kids the importance of CPR

On Saturday, first responders and volunteers paid a visit to the Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport to teach kids just how important the technique is. "We're living longer as parents and grandparents, so it's very important that kids can understand that if you find a parent or grandfather or stranger unconscious, what do you do,"said Harrison County Supervisor, Kent Jones.

