First responders teach kids the impor...

First responders teach kids the importance of CPR

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

On Saturday, first responders and volunteers paid a visit to the Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport to teach kids just how important the technique is. "We're living longer as parents and grandparents, so it's very important that kids can understand that if you find a parent or grandfather or stranger unconscious, what do you do,"said Harrison County Supervisor, Kent Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09) Jun 26 Nike at night 2
Thinking of moving (Dec '16) Jun 26 For what it is worth 5
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 23 Musikologist 13
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC